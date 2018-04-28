Paul Robert Barbere of Santa Barbara, 1930-2013

Posted on June 3, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Barbere Family

Paul Robert Barbere passed away peacefully on May 28, 2013, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 83.

Paul was born on April 28, 1930, in Santa Barbara, where he returned after serving his country in the Air Force to marry the love of his life, Evelyn. They were married in 1954. Together they had three children, Linda Gabster who died on November 8, 2011; Joseph, who passed away after just three precious days of life; and Paulette Rainbolt, who blessed him with two wonderful grandchildren, Paul and Joey. His grandchildren filled his life with joy. Paul left this world proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Paul leaves behind his wonderful wife of 58 years, Evelyn; his daughter, Paulette; his two grandchildren, Paul and Joey; his three brothers, David, Walter and Thomas; as well as his sister, Dolly. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

A service in his memory will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8.