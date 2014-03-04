Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Paul Tozzi Named Senior Trust Officer for Rabobank’s Wealth Management Division

By Jacqueline Guzman for Rabobank N.A. | March 4, 2014 | 3:32 p.m.

 

Paul Tozzi
Rabobank N.A. in Santa Barbara has named Paul Tozzi vice president and senior trust officer for the Wealth Management Division.

He administers trust, estate, conservatorship and investment management accounts for high-net-worth clients.

A 28-year veteran of trust and estate planning services, Tozzi brings extensive experience to this role. He has previously held senior-level positions with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and with leading banks in Beverly Hills and San Diego.

In addition to a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University in Philadelphia, Tozzi has a law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

As an attorney licensed with the California State Bar, he offers a thorough knowledge of fiduciary law, and regulatory and compliance requirements.

Rabobank N.A. is a premier California community bank known for personalized service and its wide range of banking, lending and investment products for individual, business, and food and agribusiness clients. Headquartered in Roseville and with more than $14 billion in assets, the bank’s 119 branches, multi-function ATMs, and innovative online and mobile banking services empower customers to bank when, where and how they want. Rabobank’s 1,700 employees take pride in helping to improve their communities personally and professionally.

— Jacqueline Guzman represents Rabobank N.A.

