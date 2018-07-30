Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Paul S. Ulrich has joined the bank as executive vice president, chief credit officer. He will be responsible for the overall credit quality of the bank’s loan portfolio.

"Paul has a long and distinguished career as an executive level credit officer, with vast experience in the oversight and administration of commercial and industrial credit, asset-based lending, commercial real estate and agribusiness financing,” said Martin Plourd, president/CEO.

“His track record of building and developing strong credit cultures will help our bank in the years ahead, as we continue to grow Community West Bank’s presence on California’s Central Coast as the premier business community bank.”

With some 35 years of banking experience, Ulrich began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank. He most recently served as senior vice president/chief credit officer at Evans Bank in Hamburg, N.Y.

He previously worked as executive vice president/chief credit officer at Hudson Valley Bank and as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit officer at First Tennessee Bank.

Ulrich is a graduate of Hofstra University and earned an MBA in financial management from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta. It is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bancshares.