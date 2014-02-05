Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

‘Fast & Furious’ Actor Paul Walker Leaves $25 Million Estate to Teen Daughter

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 5, 2014 | 8:16 a.m.

Court papers filed in Santa Barbara County show that actor Paul Walker, who died in a fiery crash in November, left his entire multi-million-dollar estate to his 15-year-old daughter.

Documents prepared by a San Francisco law firm value Walker's estate at $25 million, and name his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, as the sole beneficiary of his assets, which are held in trust.

Walker, 40, best known for his role in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, was killed Nov. 30 along with a friend when the Porsche Carrera GT they were riding in slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in Santa Clarita.

Walker's petition for probate, filed Jan. 28 by his father, Paul William Walker III, lists $8.5 million in personal property, $8 million in income from personal property, and real estate with a net value of $8.5 million.

In his will, which was dated Aug. 15, 2001, Walker named his father as executor of his estate.

Walker, who was not married, also named his mother, Cheryl Ann Walker, as the legal guardian for Meadow and her estate.

Meadow currently lives with her mother, Rebecca Soteros, according to the court documents.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

