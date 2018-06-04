Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:17 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Paula Lilly: Adapting to Life — Exercise!

By Paula Lilly | January 14, 2014 | 4:07 p.m.

We are told to “exercise,” but more often than not, we have absolutely no idea what that means! We read that we should exercise at least three to five days a week for one to 1½ hours each time.

Paula Lilly
Paula Lilly

Again, what does that mean? Daunting, discouraging and overwhelmed are just a few words that I would personally use for the above recommendations. According to one definition of “fit,” it means to provide a time or place for. Fitness, on the other hand, is defined as “the quality or state of being.” So, to get fit-(ness) into our lives, we need to provide ourselves with a “time and location,” so that we can improve how we feel.

As I have now worked in the field of health and fitness for more than 35 years, I can tell you that the majority of people I meet fail miserably at giving themselves time and space to move.

In a nutshell, my personal definition of exercise for fitness mandates that we include the following: strength work for our muscles (our muscles increase our metabolism), flexibility for our body so that our muscles can move our joints properly, and cardiovascular movement (aerobic activity) to challenge our heart (pump) and lungs (ventilators) — two very important muscle/organs that pump blood throughout our body and brain, nourishing vital tissues.

How do you start? Just start moving. Walk around the block (aerobic), find a sturdy chair in the house and sit down and stand up without using your arms for assistance, 10 to 15 times (leg strength), carefully bend over and reach for your toes (gently) and stand back up, 15 times (flexibility). You have just “exercised.”

Some people may say that the above workout was too little, why bother? I differ in my opinion. Once we start moving a little, our bodies and our minds want more. It’s a progression. The first most important step is “fit.” Make the time for you. It is something you won’t regret!

To my knowledge, no drug in the world has the power of exercise.

I was once asked, “Why belong or workout at a gym?” I had to shorten my list by about 100, but here are some highlights of what I think are some major reasons that working out in a gym is beneficial.

What We Know About Exercise and the Benefits of Working Out in a Health Club Environment

1. Exercise helps to:

» a. Combats health conditions and disease

» b. Boost energy

» c. Improves mood — happier

» d. Combats depression

» e. Controls weight — increase muscle mass (energy/metabolism)

» f. Increase aerobic endurance — stamina

» g. Promotes better sleep

» h. Better sense of “self”/body image/invigorates sex drive

» i. Offers a sense of “control” for/about one’s self

» j. Tames the “negative” voices in our heads

» k. Becomes a positive constant in our lives (even if there is turmoil swirling around us)

» l. Allows us time to focus on ourselves (our health and mental well-being)

» m. Releases built-up negative energy and tension both in our bodies and our minds

» n. Encourages interacting with others — establishes camaraderie

» o. Coming to the gym is always a positive adventure. It is a great social venue. When you leave you never say, “I wish I hadn’t gone to the gym” and you are almost always smiling!

— Paula Lilly, M.S., C.S.C.S., is the director of the Wellfit Program at the SWELL-Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 