Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paula Lopez’s Public-Intoxication Charge Could Be Dropped

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 1, 2013 | 11:54 a.m.

Paula Lopez
Paula Lopez

KEYT News anchor Paula Lopez could avoid prosecution for a recent public-intoxication charge by paying to enroll in a Misdemeanor Diversion Program, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Lopez, 48, was arrested on a public-intoxication charge Monday afternoon near her foothills home west of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken into custody, and later released with a citation to appear in court.

After reviewing the case, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Thursday that public intoxication is one of several charges that qualify for the office’s diversion program, which was created in November 2012.

Lopez is both eligible and suitable for the program, which costs $250, Dudley said.

“Should she choose to enroll and complete this program, the charge of public intoxication will be dropped,” Dudley said. “Should she decide to not enroll or not complete the program, she will be criminally prosecuted for public intoxication.”

In a statement Wednesday, Lopez acknowledged that her July 29 arrest — and an unusual disappearance earlier this year — were related to an ongoing battle against alcoholism.

On Feb. 27, Lopez was reported missing by family members, but was safely reunited with them later that day after an exhaustive search by law enforcement.

Since the inception of the county’s Misdemeanor Diversion Program, 188 public intoxication cases have been referred to the program, and 141 people enrolled, Dudley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 