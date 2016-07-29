Ex-TV News Anchor Paula Lopez Released From Electronic-Monitoring Program After 50 Days

Former television news anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa was released from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department electronic-monitoring program Thursday, after serving 50 days of her 120-day sentence in her DUI case, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.

Lopez applied for and was enrolled in the county electronic monitoring program on June 9.

The 51-year-old mother of three, who has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with alcoholism, was arrested during a Sept. 6-7 incident in Goleta and subsequently charged with six misdemeanor counts.

She pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and battery on a police officer in April as the result of a plea deal with prosecutors.

“On a 120-day sentence, all inmates are given good time and work time credits, which result in far fewer days to actually serve,” Hoover told Noozhawk.

“An individual would serve approximately 50 days on a 120-day sentence.”

In this case, Lopez was sentenced to three years of probation, with terms including not drinking any alcohol and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and a 120-day jail term.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.