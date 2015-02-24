Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte Joins Devereux California Advisory Board

The 2015 Devereux California Advisory Board includes, from left, Melissa Fitch, vice chair; Amy Evans, executive director; Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; Clara vanMeeuwen; Michael Harris, chairman; La Shon Kelley; and John Watson, secretary. Not pictured:  Alex Duran, Angela Ettinger, Andy Grant and Anthony Ortiz-Luis.
By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | February 24, 2015 | 7:00 a.m.

The Devereux California Advisory Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Feb. 13 and were excited to welcome their newest member, Mayor Paula Perotte.

“We feel so privileged to be able to work with the City of Goleta’s top official as she knows all the ins and outs of Goleta, and also has a special place in her heart for special-needs services," Executive Director Amy Evans said. "We are lucky to have her support and commitment.”

Perotte has served on the Goleta City Council since she was elected in 2010. She has also served on numerous committees, boards and foundations that have strengthened the Goleta community.

Previously, Perotte worked for the Community Action Committee of Santa Barbara helping parents with special-needs children obtain services. In the course of her work, she helped more than 1,000 families navigate the mental health, public health, school district special education and probation departments and systems. Perotte has chaired the Parent Advisory Council on Disability Services, Crisis Intervention, Informational Sharing and Legal Administration issues, and Parent Education and Development. In addition, she served on the Santa Barbara County KIDS Network from 2006-09 and First 5 Advisory Board from 2004-06.

“Mayor Perotte has spent much of her professional life improving the lives of the Goleta Valley residents," Michael Harris, chair of the Devereux California Advisory Board. "Her addition to the board is an example of her recognition that the residents and staff of Devereux are an important part of this community. All of the board members are honored to have Mayor Perotte working with them to improve our residents’ lives and to strengthen the role of the Devereux family within Santa Barbara County.”

As Devereux California celebrates 70 years serving this community at our Sept. 20 celebration and throughout the year, we look forward to many meaningful successes.

Devereux California provides behavioral health services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues. It offers residential services, Adult Day and Life Enrichment programs, and Supported or Independent Living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states. Please contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, to volunteer and/or donate at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.

