Paula Perotte Takes Over as Goleta Mayor

The councilwoman will serve as leader of the City Council for the next year

Goleta Councilwoman Paula Perotte took the gavel Tuesday night as the city’s new mayor, a post she will hold for the next year.

This is the first mayoral term for Perotte, who was elected to the City Council in 2010.

“I’m really looking forward to it; I feel I’m really ready,” she said Tuesday night as she celebrated in the Council Chambers with community members and cake.

She has served as mayor pro tempore this year, and she said Mayor Michael Bennett’s leadership prepared her for the job.

“He really helped me — I was serious when I said he’s a hard act to follow,” she said.

Perotte said she is excited to meet more people and reach out to constituents. Having engaged citizens has never been a problem for Goleta, she noted.

Serving on the City Council is a learning experience, and she said she looks forward to continuing that.

The five members of Goleta’s City Council are elected at-large and serve four-year terms.

The position of mayor rotates among City Council members every year, with Bennett handing it off to Perotte on Tuesday.

