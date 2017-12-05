Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:57 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paula Perotte Voted Goleta Mayor, Stuart Kasdin Chosen Mayor Pro Tempore

Current mayor will be last to hold that post before city's voters choose the mayor in 2018

Both Paula Perotte and Stuart Kasdin will serve another year-long term as mayor and mayor pro tempore, respectively, of the city of Goleta. City voters will choose the next mayor in 2018. Click to view larger
Both Paula Perotte and Stuart Kasdin will serve another year-long term as mayor and mayor pro tempore, respectively, of the city of Goleta. City voters will choose the next mayor in 2018. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 5, 2017 | 10:13 p.m.

The Goleta City Council's selection for a new mayor and new mayor pro tempore was quick.

Paula Perotte will serve her third mayoral term, and Stuart Kasdin will serve his second mayor pro tempore term.

Perotte, who was elected to the council in 2010, was chosen as mayor again on Tuesday evening in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Roger Aceves abstaining.

Perotte is Goleta's mayor for the next one year.

“The city has been well managed — she listens well to people and cares about others, and is not driven by her ego but in the best interest in the city,” said Kasdin, who nominated Perotte. “The city will do well with her for one more year, and it’s consistent with the voters preference.”

Tuesday marked the last time the mayor and mayor pro tem will be selected annually.

Goleta voters approved a November 2016 ballot measure that favored a two-year term for an elected mayor, and the office of mayor with a two-year term will appear on the November 2018 ballot. 

Kasdin noted that Goleta residents supported Measure C2016, and he said they “expressed concern and interest in continuity, some degree in which the mayor would have consistency in decision making.” 

Perotte said she will “continue to work hard.”

In selecting a new mayor pro tempore, the council voted 4-0 — with Aceves abstaining — to choose Kasdin, a public finance professor, who served 11 years as an employee with the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Kasdin was elected to the council in 2016.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

