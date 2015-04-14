Pauline Maxwell to Be Sworn In as Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara announces the formal Enrobing and Swearing-In Ceremony for Judge Pauline Maxwell.

The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang at 5 p.m. this Thursday, April 16.

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Judge Maxwell on Dec. 12, 2014.

Current judges serving on the Santa Barbara County bench and those who have retired will witness the ceremony traditionally attended by friends, co-workers, court employees, family and members of the county’s legal community.

Maxwell, 59, of Santa Barbara, has served as a commissioner at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court since 2010, where she was a staff research attorney from 2006 to 2010. She was an adjunct professor at the Santa Barbara College of Law from 2007 to 2009, a senior litigation associate at Grokenberger and Smith from 2002 to 2006, in-house counsel at Tenet Healthcare from 2001 to 2002 and a litigation associate at Foley and Lardner from 1997 to 2001.

Maxwell earned a juris doctor degree from the University of California-Los Angeles School of Law and a bachelor of arts degree from UC Santa Barbara.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Denise de Bellefeuille. Maxwell is a Democrat.