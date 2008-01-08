Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Paulsen Returns as SBCC Track Coach

For Hall of Fame coach, retirement was a short one. Now he needs some athletes — literally.

By Dave Loveton | January 8, 2008 | 7:40 p.m.

Robin Paulsen’s "retirement" took an unusual turn last month when he was named head track and field coach at SBCC, just five days after being inducted into the California Community College Cross Country/Track & Field Hall of Fame. Paulsen had previously served as the Vaqueros’ cross country and track coach for 14 seasons before retiring in 2003.

Geoff Bradshaw took over the SBCC track program on Aug. 16, but never coached a meet. On Oct. 22, the longtime Vaquero assistant accepted the head track and field position at his alma mater, Cal State Stanislaus, where he won a national decathlon title.

The first goal for Paulsen, a two-time WSC coach of the year, is to increase his roster — especially for women’s track. Time is of the essence with a free physical and preseason conditioning class starting Monday.

"No experience is required," said Paulsen, who can be reached at 805.451.2070 or by e-mail at [email protected]. "Track is, after all, running, jumping and throwing."

Paulsen, 66, has been busy during his so-called retirement. He’s helped coordinate Santa Barbara junior high school clinics and mini-meets, introduced a Read-Right-Run elementary school program through the A-OK project, served as a substitute teacher at Santa Barbara junior and senior high schools, and announced at youth meets. He’s currently preparing a track and field manual that would include a comprehensive book, CDs on each event and spin books for each event to be used on the track for instruction.

Paulsen brought numerous big-time events to SBCC’s La Playa Stadium, including three California Community College State Track Championships, two Southern California Community College Championships and five Southern Cal Heptathlon/Decathlon Championships.

"I felt like I left some things undone when I retired early at the age of 62," said Paulsen, who will only coach the SBCC track team for the 2008 campaign. "Every day of teaching offers the opportunity to impact someone’s life in a structured setting. A retired person needs to manufacture those opportunities. I find myself searching for those opportunities, because my energy level is still too high. Returning to coaching opens those opportunities again — if only for a short time."

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

