Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paved Pathway Opens on Property Near El Camino, San Marcos Schools

The Santa Barbara Unified School District, which owns the undeveloped lot, plans to build a senior housing project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | August 18, 2014 | 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, officials from Santa Barbara County and local school districts celebrated the completed pathway-improvement project that weaves through the undeveloped lot adjacent to El Camino Elementary School.

It replaces a dirt path with a paved trail for pedestrians and bicyclists to access shopping areas or the two nearby schools — El Camino in the Goleta Union School District and San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

When El Camino Principal Liz Barnitz started at that campus two years ago, there was a stabbing in the neighboring vacant property and helicopters circled over the campus.

There have been numerous violent crimes on the undeveloped land known as the Tatum property or Granny’s Field, which is situated between San Simeon Drive and South San Marcos Road on the west and San Simeon Drive behind the Turnpike Center on the east.

In one assault case last year, both nearby schools were briefly put on lockdown.

“It was horrible before,” Barnitz said of the property.

El Camino Principal Liz Barnitz thanks Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, left, and county Public Works Director Scott McGolpin for their help in finishing the Safe Routes to School paved pathway project. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

She gave credit to county leaders, including Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf and Public Works Director Scott McGolpin, for getting the project moving.

She also thanked Goleta Police Chief Butch Arnoldi and his deputies for helping clean up the area and address the homeless encampments on the property.

The new pathway project originally was going to include lighting, but that was cut out of the final design.

It does have drainage improvements to prevent flooding.

About 10 to 20 percent of El Camino students use the pathway to get to school now, and Barnitz hopes the safety improvements will encourage more students to bike to class.

The unofficial dirt pathway that cut through a vacant lot has been paved over to improve safety for the many families and students who use it every day. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

This project has been two years in the making, and was made possible by a partnership between the county and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, which owns the property.

“It was very easy for us to say yes,” Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Dave Cash said.

Funding came from Measure A Safe Routes to School money, which was approved by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The pathway also weaves through an easement allowed by San Marcos Growers, a wholesale nursery.

Santa Barbara Unified is planning to build a senior housing project on the property and selected VinCal Senior Housing LLC/The Towbes Group as the finalist for a developer.

Architect Detty Peikert suggested the senior housing project to the Santa Barbara Unified School District board members in December and they were interested in pursuing the idea.

Housing project have been considered in past studies for the Tatum property, including one that would build homes for school district teachers and employees. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 