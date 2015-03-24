Paving Project on South Glen Annie Road Scheduled for April 6-7

Westar’s contractor will be paving South Glen Annie Road on Monday, April 6 and conclude work on Tuesday, April 7.

No parking will be allowed on South Glen Annie for those two days. Once the work is completed, the fencing that has been in the middle of the street will be removed and parking will be available on both sides of the street.

Please expect some delays in accessing properties off of South Glen Annie during these two days.

Also, Southern California Edison will be doing work to underground the overhead utilities on Hollister Avenue that will require the closure of one westbound lane of Hollister Avenue between Storke Road and Santa Felicia. Work is anticipated to start this Wednesday, March 25, and is expected to take four to five weeks.

Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements underway in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.