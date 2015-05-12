Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Two Nonprofits Throwing 'Pawty of the Year' to Raise Funds for Animals in Need

Last year’s first-ever Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser included live music. This year’s event will feature music from the Molly Ringwald Project. (C.A.R.E.4Paws photo)
By Isabelle Gullö-Abitia for C.A.R.E.4Paws | May 12, 2015

On Saturday, June 6, C.A.R.E.4Paws and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue will co-host the second annual Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser at Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos to raise money and support for Santa Barbara County animals in need.

The event — tagged the “Pawty of the year!” — will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. and feature live music from the Molly Ringwald Project, food from New West Special Occasion Catering and wine from Fess Parker Winery.

A live and silent auction will give guests a chance to bid on a great variety of packages, including luxury travel and lodging, exclusive wine collections, high-end spa treatments and exquisite art — most items donated by local businesses and individuals supporting the cause.

This year, Pups & Purrs also features a VIP Lounge, where Fess Parker’s President, Eli Parker, and head winemaker, Blair Fox, will pour wine from 4–4:45 p.m. In addition to private wine tasting, VIP guests will also enjoy exceptional appetizers, reserved Live Auction seating and an exclusive wine gift.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for Community Awareness, Responsibility and Education) works to reduce pet overpopulation and keep dogs and cats out of shelters in Santa Barbara County. Old Yeller Ranch Rescue is dedicated to rescuing dogs who have run out of shelter time and need a safe haven until finding a home. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs from Old Yeller Ranch Rescue and learn about the group’s tireless efforts to save lives. They can also learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws’s many programs, such as free spay-neuter surgeries for low-income pet owners, bilingual community outreach and intervention services that keep pets in their homes.

“This is a great opportunity for us to gather the local animal community and raise support for our nonprofits, while at the same time creating awareness, not just about the tremendous need for rescue and adoption of pets, but about what’s being done to fight pet overpopulation in our county,” says Amanda Parker, cofounder and president of Old Yeller Ranch Rescue.

Regular tickets are $50 before June 5 and $60 at the door. VIP tickets are $150 before the event and $250 at the door. To buy tickets or to learn more about the event, visit www.care4paws.org/pupsnpurrs.html. To speak to someone directly about the event, call 805.968.2273 or email [email protected] To learn more about the nonprofit hosts, please visit care4paws.org and oyrr.org.

— Isabelle Gullö-Abitia is a co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws.

