Pay Off Overdue Book Fines With Food for Less Fortunate

Santa Barbara Public Library members will be able to pay down overdue fines on their accounts Dec. 1-14 by bringing items of food to the library to be donated to the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

The Food for Fines program will be in effect at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.

Patrons are invited to exchange canned goods and other packaged, nonperishable pantry items for library overdue fines during Food for Fines at the rate of $2 per item. The following items will be accepted in lieu of money during the two-week program:

» Food in unbreakable containers such as cans, plastic jars, sealed boxes.

» Unopened and undamaged packages only with a visible expiration date.

» No repackaged or expired food.

The food items will be delivered to the Unity Shoppe for its free food store, which serves thousands of eligible families and individuals during the holiday season.

The Unity Shoppe has been distributing food and other necessities to low-income residents for more than four decades.

Food for Fines is for payment of overdue library fines only. It does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, and/or future overdue fines.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.