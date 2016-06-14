Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

PayJunction Opens New Location in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Emily Shine for PayJunction | June 14, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

PayJunction, answering strong demand for its streamlined payment processing software and financial services, has opened the doors to a new office space located at 14 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Situated on the second floor of a Spanish Colonial style building, the new branch location features high ceilings, private suites and over 50 workstations.

Between the original State Street headquarters and new Carillo office, PayJunction now occupies 15,000 square feet of prime downtown Santa Barbara real estate.

“I’m thrilled to expand our national sales team to capitalize on the widespread interest of our new Smart Terminal offering,” said Randy Modos, president of PayJunction. “We value a healthy work-life balance, and I’m proud to see our new location furthering our heritage and positively impacting our Santa Barbara community.”

Located in the heart of downtown, the new office is within walking distance to an extensive collection of restaurants, parks, theaters, art galleries, shops and boutiques.

PayJunction strategically chose this facility not only because of its vast points of interest but also because of the location is conducive to a sustainable lifestyle.

The campus comprises PayJunction’s in-house sales and marketing teams. With a flexible floor configuration and an onsite technology platform, the space is designed to encourage productivity in an interactive environment.

By providing everything from advanced telecommunications and workstation furniture to catered lunches and free yoga, PayJunction is able to promote a climate of positivity and collaboration.

For more information about PayJunction, visit PayJunction.com.

If you’re interested in joining the PayJunction team and contributing to a culture of community and success, check out the company’s career opportunities. PayJunction is currently hiring qualified candidates passionate about advancing the company’s mission and themselves as individuals.

Emily Shine is the marketing manager at PayJunction.

