Business

PayJunction Wins American Business Award

By Christina Lavingia for PayJunction | May 3, 2017 | 12:45 p.m.

PayJunction, which is based in Santa Barbara, received a bronze Stevie® Award for the Customer Service Department of the Year — Financial Services & Real Estate category in the 15th annual American Business Awards.

More than 3,600 nominations were considered across numerous industries and award categories.

The support team at PayJunction streamlined processes to maintain a high quality of service during two new product rollouts.

To smoothly transition customers to a new EMV- and NFC-ready credit-card terminal and revamped financial software, the PayJunction customer-support team automated shipment, installation and support for new merchants.

The team also extended support hours and moved to ZenDesk for better end-user communication and ticket-tracking.

As a result, the team achieved a 1.3 hour first-reply time and 94.2 satisfaction score while facilitating product deployment.

“We're honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards as one of the top customer-service departments in the country,” said Alex Estrada, operations manager at PayJunction.

“PayJunction is dedicated to building long-term relationships over short-term profit. Our award-winning customer support team personifies this principle and is truly deserving of this award," he said.

"We're proud to add this accomplishment to a long list of reasons why PayJunction is a great company to partner with,” he said.

Some 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

“The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud,” he said.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

— Christina Lavingia for PayJunction.

 
