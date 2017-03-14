Payton Wolf Goes Off for 7 Goals in Santa Barbara Lacrosse Win

Lacrosse

Payton Wolf, a standout player on the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team, tore it up on the lacrosse field for the Dons in a 13-7 win over Dunn on Tuesday.

Wolf scored seven goals and had two assists. She combined well with Mia Barton. On the last goal of the game, she won possession, ran down the field and fed Barton, who positioned herself for a quickstick shot.

"It was an exciting end to the game, and a great opener for the Dons' season," said coach Kristen Boehm. "We did not run as many plays as I would have liked, and there are some strategies for offense and defense that we will be working on for Thursday's game against San Marcos, but all in all we are very proud of how well our girls performed tonight."

Barton had three goals and Olivia DiFilippo, Jillian Chierici and Sabina Loza tallied one apiece.

The Dons allowed only three goals in the second half.



