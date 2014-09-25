PCPA Holding One-Day Costume Shop Sale

Costumes from PCPA’s extensive warehouse will go on sale to the public from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 18.
Make your unique Halloween costume from select costume pieces that have been used in PCPA's productions. Also for sale will be accessories, shoes, hats and assorted fabric remnants. A tremendous array of unique costumes will be available at great prices.
The Costume Shop Sale will take place at the costume warehouse at 715 Arctic Ave., near Boone and College.
Cash only. No pre-sale appointments. And please, no phone calls to the costume shop.
