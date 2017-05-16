Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Lifts Curtain on Summer Season

By Craig Shafer for PCPA | May 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

PCPA's 53rd season continues this summer with dazzling productions in Santa Maria and Solvang June 15 through Oct. 1.

The summer season opens with Disney's Beauty and the Beast June 15 through July 2 under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater.

Based on the beloved fairy tale, this Broadway musical features such memorable songs as Be Our Guest, Belle, and the title song, Beauty and the Beast.

Lend Me A Tenor The Musical, plays July 6-23, also in the Solvang Festival Theater. The farce of mistaken identities and unexpected romance is a new musical comedy with music by PCPA's own Brad Carroll.

Coming to the Marian Theatre July 19-22 and Solvang Festival Theater July 27-Aug. 20 is PCPA’s production of Disney’s Newsies The Musical, the Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon.

Newsies tells the true story of a band of underdogs who took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what's right.

"If music be the food of love, play on." Shakespeare's comedy Twelfth Night plays first in Santa Maria Aug. 16-19, then in Solvang Aug. 24-Sept. 10.

When Orsino engages the cross-dressed Viola to plead with Olivia on his behalf, a bittersweet chain of events follows. Twelfth Night combines low pranks and high comedy and the pangs of unrequited love with sublime poetry and exquisite songs.

Closing the season is Fences, August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play that will be staged at the Marian Theatre Sept. 15-Oct. 1.

In Fences, Troy Maxson, a trash collector and former baseball hero in the Negro League, represents the struggle for justice in the 1950s.

Artistic Director Mark Booher said of the 53rd season, “It’s massive humanity that matters in the human experience.

"This season we’ll touch the ties of family and faith that bind, the unifying polemics and world shaking words, the love for which we’ll break our hearts and risk all to rejuvenate," Booher said.

"We’ll expand our circle and venture into deeper connections that we can rehearse in the theater and play out in the world — seeing, knowing, loving. Massive humanity, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

For more information, visit www.pcpa.org.

— Craig Shafer for PCPA.

 
