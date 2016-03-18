Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Names Jennifer Schwartz New Managing Director

By Craig Shafer for PCPA | March 18, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Jennifer Schwartz

Jennifer Schwartz has been named the new managing director for PCPA as of January 2016. Schwartz comes to PCPA having worked for over 15 years as a nonprofit arts manager.

She was the finance and administration director at the San Jose Repertory Theatre; held finance positions at SFJAZZ, The San Francisco Film Society and The Paul Dresher Ensemble; and was the associate managing director at the Yale Repertory Theatre where she produced The Special Events Series that included artists Don Byron, Meredith Monk and Guillermo Gomez-Pena.

She also has worked in Los Angeles for New Line Cinema and Paramount Pictures and as a consultant for Bay Area nonprofits including The Magnes Museum, Southern Exposure, Prison Law Office, Glide Community Housing, Root Division, We Care, World Savvy and Youth Speaks. 

Schwartz is an award winning playwright and screenwriter and founder of San Francisco Stage & Film, a nonprofit organization that produces works by and about under-represented communities.

She has produced The Women’s Comedy Show for public radio and received an NEA grant to take the show to a national audience. She has an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

Schwartz said, “I am thrilled to be joining the staff at PCPA. I am deeply impressed with the quality of the work on stage and the enormous impact that the staff has on the students to propel them on their journey as artists. Working with an organization such as PCPA is a lifelong goal of mine and I am overjoyed that my dream is coming to fruition.”

Artistic Director and Associate Dean Mark Booher said of Schwartz in her leadership role, “She will help keep us on track for the next great stage of our work — creating inspiring theater artistry, the best professional practices and an exemplary training environment.”

Schwartz replaces Michael Black, who was promoted to associate superintendent and vice president of finance and administration of Allan Hancock College last June.

Craig Shafer represents PCPA.

 

