PCPA Presents ‘Freaky Friday’ — The Musical

By Craig Shafer for PCPA | October 17, 2017 | 2:43 p.m.

Launching PCPA’s 54th season on Nov. 9, and playing through Dec. 23, in the Marian Theatre is the new Disney musical Freaky Friday.

When an overworked mother and her contrary teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom’s big wedding day.

In this comic modern-day fairytale based on two Disney hit movies, the mother and daughter see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day.

Freaky Friday is entertaining for anyone with a perfectly imperfect family.

Freaky Friday is directed by Erik Stein, with choreographer Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, music director Paul Marszalkowski, scenic designer Jason Bolen, costume designer Arnold Bueso, light designer Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, sound Engineer Andrew Mark Wilhelm, and stage manger Zoia N. Wiseman.

The cast includes PCPA resident artists Karin Hendricks (Katherine), George Walker (Mike), Andrew Philpot (Dr. Ehring/Pastor Bruno/Well’s Dad), Amani Dorn (Ms. Meyers/Officer Sitz/Adam’s Mom), Kitty Balay (Grandma Helene/Mrs. Luckenbill/Mrs. Time), Peter S. Hadres (Grandpa Gordon/Security Guard), and Leo Cortez (Mr. Blumen/Parker’s Dad/Senior O’Brien/Officer Kowalski). Ellie is played by intern Molly Kate Dobbs.

Stein said he loves the idea of finding out what it’s like to walk a mile in somebody else’s shoes. “I think that concept is really important right now," he said.

"We tend to live in our own personal bubbles surrounded by people who are like-minded. And to step out of our bubble and see the world through somebody else’s eyes, hopefully, will open up the conversation and maybe we can start to find more common ground,” Stein said.

Freaky Friday began as a children’s novel in 1972 written by Mary Rodgers daughter of composer Richard Rodgers. Her early career began with writing children’s music.

Later, she would collaborate with lyricist Marshall Barer and write the music for the comedy Once Upon a Mattress which opened off Broadway in 1959.

Rogers wrote three sequels to Freaky Friday: A Billion for Borris, Summer Switch, and Freaky Monday. The book was adapted by Disney for the silver screen twice. Rogers wrote the first screenplay in 1976 that featured Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. 

The 2003 film featured Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. In between those two was a TV remake.

Disney’s musicalized play adaptation premiered in 2016 at the Signature Theatre followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse with book by Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood).

Visit the Freaky Friday web page for more information www.pcpa.org/FreakyFriday.html.

Freaky Friday is sponsored by Jerry and Sharon Melson, Ng & Ng Dental & Eyecare Center.

— Craig Shafer for PCPA.

 
