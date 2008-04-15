Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

PCPA Summer Company Needs Housing

Can you help house a needy thespian or technician for the summer?

By Amy Barrick | April 15, 2008 | 5:55 p.m.

PCPA’s summer company of actors and technicians will be arriving soon to create a spectacular season of theater in Santa Maria and Solvang, and they are in need of affordable housing.

Rooms, apartments, even lofts, are sought for this influx of theater professionals who will reside in Santa Maria from May through September. Become a partner with PCPA by offering affordable — or donated — housing for guest artists and interns. PCPA’s summer actors and technicians are in the area on scholarship and seek your support as the company embarks on an ambitious season of five productions, including the epic musical Ragtime with a cast of more than 40 actors and an equal number of technicians.

Housing must become available between May 19 and June 1, and most interns will be residing here through the first week of September, with some staying until Sept. 29. Walking distance to PCPA and Allan Hancock College is a plus, but is not required. Donated housing may be tax deductible.

In addition to Ragtime, PCPA’s summer season includes Godspell, The Heart’s Desire, Hot Mikado, The Imaginary Invalid and The Weir.

Click here for more information on PCPA. For more information on housing assistance opportunities, contact 805.928.7731 x3153.

Amy Barrick is PCPA’s company manager.

