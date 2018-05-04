PCPA Summer Season Curtain Rises June 14

PCPA’s upcoming summer season will include six plays in three venues June 14-Oct. 21. Just added to the season are An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Dennis O’Hare and Muthaland written and performed by Minita Gandhi running in repertory in October.

Launching the summer is the new musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, playing under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater, June 14-July 8.

» Two to names in American musical theater, Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), have teamed up to deliver The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Based on Victor Hugo’s gothic novel, Quasimodo, the misshaped bell-ringer, is held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, who plans to destroy the gypsies, including the enthralling Esmeralda.

Cornered in an unlikely love quadrangle between Frollo, the handsome Captain Phoebus, and the kindly Esmerelda, it’s up to Quasimodo to save the day.

» In the Tony-winning farce, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, playwright Christopher Durang puts dysfunction to hilarious effect when three siblings reunite in the family’s Bucks County, PA, home. It plays in the Marian Theatre June 28-July 7, and Solvang Festival Theater July 12-22.

Vanya and Sonia bicker and pine about the dashed dreams and squandered hopes of their lives when their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy-toy, (Adult language)

» The sunny and funny Mamma Mia! is CPA's feel-good summer musical, playing July 18-21 in Marian Theatre in Santa Maria then in Solvang July 27-Aug. 26. The charm of ABBA’s songs propel the tale with love, laughter and friendship.

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie has secretly invited three men from her mother Donna's past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited 20 years ago in a quest to discover the identity of her father.

Donna’s long-time friends from her past girl group Donna and the Dynamos also arrive for the wedding to catch up and reminisce.

» From the author of Shakespeare in Love, Tom Stoppard’s romantic mystery Arcadia will run Aug. 16-25 in the Marian Theatre and Aug. 30-Sept. 9 at Solvang Festival Theater.

Arcadia is set in the elegant Coverly estate and taking place in 1809 and 1993. Two plot lines run parallel across time with intertwining themes.

While 13-year-old Lady Thomasina and her tutor delve into intellectual and romantic issues, the present day finds the Coverly descendants and two competing scholars researching horticulture and a possible scandal at the estate in 1809.

Stoppard’s Olivier and Tony-winning play traverses the centuries exploring the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits, the attraction Newton left out.

In a special fall engagement, An Iliad and Muthaland will play in rotating repertory in the Severson Theatre, Oct. 4-21.

» An Iliad is a modern rendering of Homer’s classic story, adapted for the stage by Lisa Peterson and Dennis O’Hare. In a virtuoso performance, Tarah Flanagan inhabits more than 50 characters.

With the addition of live music (Eva Scholz-Carlson on cello), and language that ranges from contemporary realism to epic poetry, An Iliad grapples with humankind’s perpetual capacity for violence, while exploring the beauty and kinship to be found even in the midst of war. (Adult language)

» Muthaland, written and performed by Minita Gandhi, takes the audience on an epic coming-of-age journey of a first-generation Indian-American woman.

The life of a young woman is forever changed on a trip to India during which she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet, is the victim of an assault, and ultimately discovers her voice within a culture of silence.

The familiar and the foreign swap roles in this dark comedy about culture, identity, spirituality and sexuality. Inspired by true events, Muthaland navigates the tragic and magical on the way to a new sense of home.

PCPA box office phone number is 922-8313. For information, sign up for the PCPA E-newsletter at pcpa.org. PCPA is on Facebook at Facebook.com/pacificconservatorytheatre.

— Craig Shafer for PCPA.

