PCPA Theaterfest to Present ‘Always … Patsy Cline’ at Chumash Casino

A special encore performance of “Always … Patsy Cline” will be presented by PCPA Theaterfest at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the show are $30.

“Always… Patsy Cline” is based on Honky Tonk Angel, a Patsy Cline biography that chronicles the real-life meeting and friendship between Cline and her most devoted fan, Louise Seger. It is complete with down-home humor, true emotion and the story of a relationship that any fan would dream of having with their idol.

The musical premiered in 1988, and it’s an up-close look at Cline through the letters she wrote Seger and signed "Love Always … Patsy." The show has played regional theaters across the country as well as off-Broadway, and played to sold-out houses for over a year at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, former home of the Grand Ol Opry.

Cline was at the pinnacle of her career when she died tragically in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, at age 30. Her legacy lives on in a stack of hit recordings that show off the remarkable talents of the cross-over pop and country artist. She also recorded honky-tonk songs and experimented with rockabilly. Her song “I Fall to Pieces” was her first No. 1 country hit. It also reached No. 12 on pop charts and No. 6 on adult contemporary radio.

For nearly 50 years, PCPA Theaterfest has been presenting exemplary theater and providing excellent training with a resident company of theater professionals. Since it was founded by Donovan Marley in 1964, PCPA remains the only resident professional company on the Central Coast producing consistent quality entertainment for the community while training thousands of actors and theater technicians for a career in theater.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this special encore performance in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.