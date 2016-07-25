PCPA to Present Groundbreaking Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical ‘In the Heights’

Exhilarating dance to a hip and joyful score propels Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights, Broadway’s Tony winner for Best Musical, which plays in the Marian Theatre Aug. 11-20, then under the stars in Solvang Aug. 26 through Sept. 11, 2016.

Filled with music, dance, drama and song, the show is about chasing your dreams and finding your true home. It’s a universal story set in New York City’s vibrant Washington Heights, a community on the brink of change that’s full of hopes and dreams, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

The music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda (the creator of Hamilton) and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

This groundbreaking 21st-century musical is the next chapter in the classic American story.

Diverse music and dance styles emanate from In the Heights’s soundtrack: salsa, hip-hop, soulful ballads and moments of pure musical bliss.

It oozes with pulsating Dominican-inspired rhythm while focusing on a Latino community. As composer Lin-Manuel Miranda said, “Our show is about home and where you belong.”

PCPA Artistic Director Mark Booher said the thing that brings the story to such vivid life and makes it apt for the Central Coast community is a story rooted in an immigrant community.

“I’m thrilled to be producing a piece that celebrates the beauty of Latino cultures. I’m happy for our audience, especially our young audience, to see a story in which they might say, ‘Hey, he looks like me; hey, she sounds like me; this feels like my story!’”

Booher added, “I'm so glad we’re telling this story, right here, right now.”

Director Michael Jenkinson agrees with Booher that this piece will resonate with our community, while he is equally excited to work on a contemporary piece that has manipulated and pushed the boundaries of the musical theater art form.

He also acknowledged that, “it’s an exciting time to do this show in light of the enormous success of Miranda’s Hamilton.”

In the Heights is directed by Michael Jenkinson with choreography by Matt Williams (PCPA class of 1996), music direction by Matthew R. Meckes, scenic design by Jason Bolen, costume designs by Eddy L. Barrows, lighting design by Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound design by Elisabeth Weidner, dialect coaching by Benjamin Perez and stage management by Ellen Beltramo.

The cast features George Walker as Usnavi, Gabriella Pérez as Nina, Benjamin Perez as Kevin, Christina Aranda, AEA, as Camilla, Nathan Andrew Riley, AEA, as Benny, Anna Bowen, AEA, as Vanessa, Matt Cárdenas as Sonny, Debra Cardona, AEA, as Abuela, Giana Bommarito as Daniela, Brittney Mack as Carla, Christopher Marcos as Graffiti Pete, Leo Cortez as Piragüero and a large ensemble of astonishing singers and dancers.

In the Heights’ off-Broadway run (2007) received nine Drama Desk Award nominations, winning two.

In 2008, the Broadway production was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestration.

It also won a Grammy and was nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It played on Broadway for nearly three years and over 1,100 performances.

Tickets for Santa Maria performances cost $29.50-$39.50, and Solvang shows cost $38.50-$49.50. Tickets for either venue and can be purchased by calling 805.922.8313 or visiting www.pcpa.org.

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA.