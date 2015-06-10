Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Bringing Lerner and Loewe’s ‘My Fair Lady’ to Solvang Festival Theater

Peter Hadres, left, is Colonel Pickering, Karin Hendricks is Eliza Doolittle and Andrews Philpot is Henry Higgins in PCPA’s production of “My Fair Lady.”
Peter Hadres, left, is Colonel Pickering, Karin Hendricks is Eliza Doolittle and Andrews Philpot is Henry Higgins in PCPA's production of "My Fair Lady." (Luis Escobar Reflections Photography Studio photo)
By Craig Shafer for PCPA | June 10, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

PCPA is proud to present a sparkling new production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady this spring and summer season.

It played in the Marian Theatre April 23 through May 10, and now in the Solvang Festival Theater June 11 through July 12.

The cast features resident artists Karin Hendricks as Eliza Doolittle, Andrew Philpot as Henry Higgins, Peter Hadres as Colonel Pickering, Kitty Balay as Mrs. Higgins, Erik Stein as Alfred P. Doolittle, Matt Koenig as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, George Walker as Jamie and Elizabeth Stuart as Mrs. Pearce.

My Fair Lady is directed and choreographed by Michael Jenkinson. The musical director is Callum Morris, the scenic designer is Jason Bolen, the costume designer is Eddy Barrows, the lighting designer is Michael Frohling, the sound designer is Elisabeth Rebel, the dialect coach is Jeff Parker and the Equity Production stage manager is Jahana Azodi.

"The difference between a lady and a flower girl is not how she behaves, but how she is treated." — Eliza Doolittle

As with Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion from which it was adapted, My Fair Lady explores society's prejudices toward class and gender while wrapped in a spectacular Lerner and Loewe score with such memorable tunes as "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" "With a Little Bit of Luck," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

World famous phonetics expert and British upper class bachelor Higgins is willing to wager that he can pass off a Cockney flower girl in high society as a duchess just by teaching her to speak proper English. It was an unconventional plot for a 1950s musical. The love interest doesn't even spark until near the end of the play.

Rodgers and Hammerstein were among a hand full of writers who turned down the chance to adapt Shaw's play. They claimed it wasn't romantic enough, too wordy, and would never work as a musical. Even Lerner and Loewe shelved the project in their initial attempt; later realizing the story needed little alteration. They went on to create an instant hit that has become a classic, and which is often referred to as "the perfect musical." The original Broadway production ran for over 6½ years, a total of 2,717 performances and won six Tony Awards.

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA.

