Peabody Charter School Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Peabody Charter School has announced the installation of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station, made possible with grant funds provided through the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s EV Infrastructure Program.

“Installing an EV charger at Peabody makes so much sense and is aligned with our school values," Peabody Principal Demian Barnett said. "With it, we can educate students, provide a way for people to help the environment, and show that community partnerships like this one with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District can make a difference.”

The station is open to the public and will be used by local EV owners including parents, teachers, administrators and visitors to the school.

The air district’s program was created in 2011 to help public entities in the county install charging stations in anticipation of increased numbers of EVs on the road. The program has funded installation of seven public charging stations around the county.

In April, the Tri-County region was selected to receive a $498,000 Energy Commission grant to install many more charging stations in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“In California, our electricity will be produced from cleaner and more renewable energy sources as time goes on, so we can truly say that the EV is a clean car that gets even cleaner over time," Air Pollution District Director Dave Van Mullem said. "It’s a great choice for our air, and public charging stations like this one will help more people make this choice.”