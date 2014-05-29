Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Peabody Charter School Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Station

By Peabody Charter School | May 29, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

Peabody Charter School has announced the installation of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station, made possible with grant funds provided through the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s EV Infrastructure Program.

“Installing an EV charger at Peabody makes so much sense and is aligned with our school values," Peabody Principal Demian Barnett said. "With it, we can educate students, provide a way for people to help the environment, and show that community partnerships like this one with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District can make a difference.”

The station is open to the public and will be used by local EV owners including parents, teachers, administrators and visitors to the school.

The air district’s program was created in 2011 to help public entities in the county install charging stations in anticipation of increased numbers of EVs on the road. The program has funded installation of seven public charging stations around the county.

In April, the Tri-County region was selected to receive a $498,000 Energy Commission grant to install many more charging stations in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“In California, our electricity will be produced from cleaner and more renewable energy sources as time goes on, so we can truly say that the EV is a clean car that gets even cleaner over time," Air Pollution District Director Dave Van Mullem said. "It’s a great choice for our air, and public charging stations like this one will help more people make this choice.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 