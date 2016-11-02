Peabody Principal Demian Barnett Represents Santa Barbara in Washington, D.C. Education Meeting

On Oct. 28, Superintendent/Principal of Peabody School Demian Barnett and 13 other administrators from around the nation met with U.S. Department of Education Secretary John King and his staff to discuss the department’s Future Ready Schools effort.

The Future Ready Schools initiative is focused on helping school districts to prepare students for academic, professional, and personal success.

Barnett was one of 13 superintendents chosen to the attend the Superintendent’s Briefing at the United States Department of Education.

“It was an honor to share with Mr. King the work that Peabody Charter is currently undertaking to ensure that all students are academically and personally ready for secondary school and beyond,” Mr. Barnett said.

Last year, Peabody co-created a guiding document called the Learner Profile using input from all of the school’s stakeholders. This document outlines what the Peabody community feels are the essential skills and dispositions necessary for success in the 21st century.

Peabody helps students prepare for their future with a diverse curriculum and includes a focus on hands-on, project based learning in the upper grades, and the purposeful development of attention and focus using mindfulness for all students.

— Demian Barnett is superintendent/principal of Peabody Charter School.