Peace Day Santa Barbara to Be Celebrated Sept. 21 at SBCC

In coordination with the International Day of Peace, Peace Day Santa Barbara will be celebrated from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21 at Santa Barbara City College (Business Communications Forum West Campus).
Doors will open at 4 p.m.
The event will feature a proclamation from Mayor Helene Schneider, a film titled Peacemakers: Jeremy Gilley in Conversation with Prem Rawat, A Year Without War 2020: “We Are Your Children,” guest speaker Gail Soffer (Operation Mindful Warrior), and music by Becca Solodon and Jeanne Cikay.
The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Resource Group.
— Allen Feld represents Peace Day Santa Barbara.