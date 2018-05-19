Peace Foundation Reps in D.C. to Lobby for Arms Reduction

Rick Wayman, director of programs and operations at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF), will be in Washington, D.C., May 20-23, for DC Days, pressing federal policy-makers to increase global security by cutting dangerous nuclear weapons production programs.

DC Days, which brings together activists from 20 states, is organized by the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability (ANA).

This year, NAPF’s newest summer intern Kate Fahey will join Wayman at DC Days, raising her voice for the first time on a national stage to lobby representatives regarding nuclear weapons policy.

“We’ll meet with dozens of members of Congress, committee staffers, and administration officials responsible for U.S. nuclear policies.” Wayman said.

“The U.S. is in the midst of a $1.25 trillion, 30-year spending spree to completely rebuild its nuclear arsenal and production infrastructure," he said. "That’s $80,000 per minute for the next 30 years. These weapons have one purpose: to kill millions of people.

"Our elected officials have a responsibility to stop supporting the development and deployment of weapons of mass destruction," Wayman said. "Getting them to act on that responsibility is what DC Days will be about this year.”

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Santa Barbara, has been a voice in the struggle to abolish nuclear weapons for 35 years. Its work provides hope and inspiration that a peaceful world is possible.

Founded in 1982, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s mission is to educate and advocate for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons and to empower peace leaders. The NAPF is a nonpartisan organization with consultative status to the United Nations.

For more information, visit wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.