Peace Foundation Talk Targets North, South Korea

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | February 7, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.
Christine Ahn Click to view larger
Christine Ahn

Christine Ahn, a policy analyst with expertise in North and South Korea, globalization, militarism, and women’s rights will present the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s 17th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future.

Ahn's talk will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

In her lecture, Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea, Ahn will examine the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis and mounting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

She will discuss the need for the U.S. government to call for unconditional peace talks and consider the freeze-for-freeze proposal backed by Russia and China, which includes freezing North Korea’s nuclear and missile program in exchange for halting the U.S. and South Korean military exercises, the Peace Foundation said.

Ahn is the founder and international coordinator of Women Cross DMZ, a global movement of women mobilizing to end the Korean War, reunite families and ensure women’s leadership in peace building.

She has appeared on Al Jazeera, Anderson Cooper 360, BBC, CBC, CNN, Democracy Now!, NBC Today Show, NPR, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal show and Voice of America.

Ahn is a columnist with Foreign Policy in Focus, and her writings have been published in The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, CNN and The Nation.

The Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future was established by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in 2001. Kelly was a founder and senior vice president of the foundation.

Over the course of his career, Kelly was a journalist, soldier, Neiman Fellow, speechwriter for President Harry Truman, assistant to the U.S. Senate majority leader, and vice president of the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

Past lecturers for the Peace Foundation event include Noam Chomsky, Oliver Stone, Peter Kuznick, Helen Caldicott and Robert Scheer.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation was founded in1982. Its mission is to educate and advocate for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons and to empower peace leaders. The foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization.

It is comprised of some 80,000 individuals and groups worldwide who realize the imperative for peace in the Nuclear Age.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

