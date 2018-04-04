Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Peace Group Honors Doctors Who Seek Antidote for Nuclear Arms

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | September 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will honor Dr. Ira Helfand and the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) with its 2017 Distinguished Peace Leadership Award on Oct. 22.

The award will be presented at the foundation’s 34th Annual Evening For Peace, starting at 5 p.m. in the Loggia Ballroom at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore.
 
Dr. Helfand, who is an internist and urgent-care physician, lectures globally on the health effects of nuclear weapons and has published studies on the medical consequences of nuclear war in medical journals throughout the world.

In April 2012, he presented IPPNW’s report, Nuclear Famine: One Billion People at Risk, at the Nobel Peace Laureates Summit.
 
IPPNW was founded in 1980 by U.S. and Soviet physicians who shared a commitment to the prevention of nuclear war, citing that doctors have an obligation to prevent what they cannot treat. IPPNW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985.

For 37 years, IPPNW and Dr. Helfand have inspired countless women and men to work on issues of peace, justice and nuclear abolition in their communities and beyond.
 
This year, Dr. Helfand and IPPNW worked with 122 non-nuclear countries at the United Nations to adopt the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The historic treaty, when ratified, will enforce that nations never develop, test, produce, manufacture, acquire, possess, stockpile, transfer, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

The Distinguished Peace Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated courageous leadership in the cause of peace. The foundation has a history of honoring remarkable leaders.

Past recipients have included: the 14th Dalai Lama, Dr. Helen Caldicott, Walter Cronkite, Setsuko Thurlow, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Rabbi Leonard Beerman, and Medea Benjamin.

In addition to raising funds to support the foundation’s work for a world free of nuclear weapons, the Evening For Peace is designed to inspire the next generation of young leaders to work toward achieving a more just and peaceful world.

Students from local colleges and high schools will attend, thanks to sponsors who have underwritten the cost of their tickets. The event will begin with a reception followed by an award program and dinner.

To learn more about the Evening For Peace, visit wagingpeace.org/2017-efp or call the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, 965-3443.

For more about the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, visit www.wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 