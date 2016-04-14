Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:33 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Peace Officers Research Association of California Endorses Katcho for Congress

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian | April 14, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Assembly Member and Congressional Candidate Katcho Achadjian continues to receive support from community members and organizations with his latest endorsement from the Peace Officers Research Association of California, or PORAC.

PORAC President Michael Durant commented on the group’s endorsement, saying, “The decision to endorse Katcho Achadjian for Congress was easy. He has always shown an unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety in the legislature and along the Central Coast. We are confident that Katcho will continue to fight for public safety when elected to Congress.”

PORAC represents more than 66,000 public safety members and is the largest law enforcement organization in California. It prioritizes family safety by working to identify the needs of the law enforcement community and provide programs to help meet those needs.

“Michael Durant and PORAC represent a vital portion of our population,” said Achadjian. “These dedicated men and women protect our communities and deserve our support. I am extremely honored to have received PORAC’s endorsement.”

PORAC’s endorsement follows several from the public safety community, including the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Prior to serving as a California State assemblyman, Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors where he served for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

Achadjian has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.

 
