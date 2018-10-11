Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Peace Poetry Award Winners Announced

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | October 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation has announced the winners of the 2018 Barbara Mandigo Kelly Peace Poetry Awards.

Since 1995, the foundation has held an annual contest to encourage poets to explore and illuminate positive visions of peace and the human spirit. The poetry awards are given in three categories: adult; ages 13 through 18; ages 12 and under.

In the adult category, Carla S. Schick won first place for her poem When Birds Migrate, They Follow Nature.

A retired public school teacher, Schick is a queer social justice activist and poet living in the San Francisco Bay Area. She works in her community in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for self-determination.

Schick has been published in the Berkeley Times, Sinister Wisdom, The Peralta Press, Suisun Valley Review and Word Is Bond.

Honorable mention in the adult category was awarded to Madison Trice for her poem Their Family Wore White.”

Trice is a sophomore at Harvard University, studying government and Near Eastern studies. She is the political action chair for the Association of Black Harvard Women.

First place in the 13 through 18 category was awarded to Stephanie Anujarerat for her poem Sleeping, Over. Anujarerat lives in Cerritos and is a senior at Whitney High School. Besides writing, she enjoys reading and discussing books.

An honorable mention in the 13 through 18 category was awarded to Emily Cho, who lives in Wilmette, Ill., for her poem The 38th. Emily enjoys writing, especially poetry and fiction. Cho co-founded her school’s Louder Than a Bomb Club.

First place in the 12 and under category was awarded to Milla Greek for her poem, The Silence. Greek attends the International School of Los Angeles, where she is on the debate team. She studies guitar and enjoys reading literature.

Barbara Mandigo Kelly, for whom the Peace Poetry Awards are named, was a poet, pianist and peace advocate. To read the first place and honorable mention poems, visit www.peacecontests.org or call 805-965-3443.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

