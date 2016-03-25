Pearl Chase Society Begins Ticket Sales for 16th Historic Homes Tour

Home

The Pearl Chase Society has announced that tickets for the 16th Historic Homes Tour are on sale at www.pearlchasesociety.org. The tour is anticipated to sell out and many preferred start times have already been filled.

Presented by The Pearl Chase Society, the Historic Homes Tour will take place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2016.

The tour features seven amazing residences, three homes in Santa Barbara and four in Montecito, and presents a collage of Santa Barbara architecture.

Four Moody Sister Cottages will feature the entrepreneurship of a close-knit Santa Barbara family of sisters who created a series of “storybook houses” at a time when women were generally excluded from the business world.

Built using inspiration from the sisters’ favorite English fairy tales, the high beamed slanted ceilings and creative storage spaces give the cottages a picturesque yet expansive feel.

Also featured on the tour is a charming west side craftsman home, a mission-side family home of note plus an elegant, recently renovated residence on the upper east-side that demonstrates Santa Barbara’s determination to exhibit the glamour of its European heritage.

Refreshments will be served in the garden of this luxurious estate.

Those who purchase tickets online will receive their tour start locations and directions by email two weeks prior to the May 15 event.

— The Pearl Chase Society is an all volunteer nonprofit conservancy dedicated to preserving Santa Barbara’s historic architecture, landscapes and cultural heritage.