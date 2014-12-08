Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pearl Chase Society Donates Watering Devices for Anapamu Street Pine Trees

The historic trees are suffering from drought conditions and pests, so the society hopes to help out with an efficient watering method

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 8, 2014 | 7:15 p.m.

"What would Pearl do?" is a question Steve Dowty and his fellow board members ask themselves often.

Dowty is vice president of the Pearl Chase Society, named for the Santa Barbara community activist and prominent crusader for historic preservation and conservation. 

Dowty believes Chase would care greatly about the Italian stone pines that line Anapamu Street, which create a graceful canopy for pedestrians and street traffic moving through the neighborhood. 

The pines, which are particularly vulnerable to drought, were planted as seedlings as early as 1908 by Dr. Augustus Boyd Doremus, and 80 majestic pines line the street today.

A handful of those pines were removed earlier this year after dying due to pests and drought stresses, and the society stepped up to do something to protect the remaining trees.

The group donated $14,560 in October to the city's Parks & Recreation Department for the purchase of 56 devices that will help consistently water the pines. 

On Tuesday, the group's donation will go to the Santa Barbara City Council for approval.

The watering devices are called irricades and are similar to the temporary barriers used to line highways during construction.  

The devices are filled with 125 gallons of water which is released through a soaker hose and into the ground surrounding the pines. Many of the light green devices, about 4 feet in length, already line the street.

They'll stay in place until the drought declaration is lifted and will be maintained by city forestry staff.

As for the pines themselves, "they're very rare," Dowty said, adding he believes Santa Barbara's group of Italian stone pine trees lining Anapamu Street to be one of the largest in the United States.

Standing in the cool air under the canopy of the pines Monday, Dowty said that the board made the decision to help purchase the irricades several months ago, but has been actively monitoring the pines for some time and has been in communication with the city about how to best care for the trees.

The trees can have a lifespan of up to 150 years, and Dowty said Chase would have been interested in preserving the towering conifers enjoyed by those who make their way through the area.

"She was instrumental in contributing to open space, and this is open space in a way," he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 