Pearl Chase Society Homes Tour Delves into Montecito’s Past

The Pearl Chase Society will conduct its 17th annual Historic Homes Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 20, showcasing the diversity of homes designed over three decades in Montecito’s Hedgerow District, which recently was challenged by the forces of nature.

Titled Hidden in the Hedgerows, the tour will take participants inside some of the homes and history that marked the dynamic early years of the 20th century.

"This year’s tour presents five homes which are notable for their outstanding design, exceptional craftsmanship, and sustained livability, and remain as exemplars of their era,” said co-chair Marcella Simmons.

» A Classic Spanish Colonial Revival home designed in 1929 by well-regarded architect Joseph J. Plunkett in the Andalusian style has been little changed from the 1930s. The original owners lived in the home for 50 years, and the home was a favorite of Pearl Chase.

» Early country living in Montecito is represented by the late 1910s Prairie Rustic style home, with its low-pitched, hipped roofline, central fireplace and deep eave overhangs that suggest a local adaptation of the Midwestern Prairie style.

Visitors will note the changes that have made this home graciously livable for more than a century, while keeping original details, such as windows and a sliding pocket-style door.

» A late Craftsman home built in the early 1920s, was owned originally by local architect Handy L. Wass, who may have designed the home, but those details are lost to history. This is a comfortable, large cottage-style home with a coved foyer ceiling, striking living room and formal dining room.

» A Mediterranean charmer, Boscobel, was a stunner on the 1926 visit by the Garden Club of America.

Truly hidden in the hedgerow, this home includes elements of symmetrical East Coast Federalism while incorporating the stucco, clay tile roofs and wrought iron balconies of Mediterranean and Spanish Colonial Revival styles.

» Tour participants can enjoy refreshments in the garden at Casa Paz Del Mar, built in the 1920s and designed by George Washington Smith in a German Domestic Architectural style.

This home style is uncommon in Santa Barbara, but was popular in 1910s Europe where the original owners would have admired it.

“This year’s tour is remarkable, and we are very grateful to the homeowners who have graciously opened their treasured homes to us after all that has happened in Montecito since December," said Simmons.

"It is a testament to the spirit of our community and we look forward to sharing this very special neighborhood.”

A portion of the tour proceeds will go toward restoration efforts in Montecito, Simmon said.

The tour is open to the public. Tickets are $80 for members, $85 for non-members, and $110 for a ticket and first-time-only membership.

To buy tickets, visit www.PearlChaseSociety.org. For information, call 961-3938. Advance reservations required.

— The Pearl Chase Society.