Pearl Chase Society Homes Tour Explores Montecito’s Hedgerow District

The 17th Annual Pearl Chase Society Historic Homes Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 20, will showcase the diversity of homes designed over three decades in Montecito’s Hedgerow District, recently challenged by the forces of nature.

Hidden in the Hedgerows will bring participants inside some of the homes and teach history that marked the dynamic early years of the 20th century.

“This year’s tour is remarkable, and we are so very grateful to the homeowners who have graciously opened their treasured homes to us after all that has happened in Montecito since December,” said Marcella Simmons, tour co-chair.

“It is truly a testament to the spirit of our community, and we look forward to sharing this very special neighborhood,” she said.

Tour guests will be treated to refreshments in the garden at Casa Paz Del Mar, built in the 1920s and designed by George Washington Smith in a German domestic architectural style. This home style is uncommon in Santa Barbara, but was popular in 1910s Europe where the original owners would have admired it.

The tour is open to the public; however it is almost sold out. Tour tickets are $80 for members, $85 for non-members, and $110 for a ticket and first-time-only membership. For more information about the homes on the tour or to buy tickets visit www.pearlchasesociety.org or call 961-3938.

— Pearl Chase Society.