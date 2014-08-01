Pearl Courson of Santa Barbara, 1923-2014

Posted on August 1, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Pearl Courson passed away peacefully Friday, July 11, 2014, at her home in Santa Barbara after a long battle with cancer at the age of 90.

Born Sept. 14, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., Pearl was the daughter of the late Paul Schmidt of Vienna, Austria, and the late Margaret Jarvis Schmidt of Illinois.

She is survived by daughter Judith Courson Burton, granddaughter Emily Burton and husband Chris McGillin, grandson James Burton and wife Deja Rabb Burton, and great-grandchildren Everett, Simone, and Colette. She was preceded in death by daughter Pamela Courson Morrison and husband Columbus "Corky" Courson.

A child of the Depression, Pearl overcame tough circumstances. After she married Corky, they traveled the world. She was a connoisseur of the arts and worked as an interior designer. She was a homemaker and great cook who loved to entertain for family and friends. She was a staunch liberal with a feisty personality.

She loved her Bichon Frisé Lola and her dearest friend, Jaime Camargo, who cared for her and her husband when they took ill.

Pearl's ashes will be interred next to the love of her life, her husband of 64 years. Memorial services will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery chapel at 1 p.m. Aug. 16. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jim Morrison Film Award at UCLA or Santa Barbara Hospice, which was very helpful in her last days.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.