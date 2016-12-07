Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pearl Harbor, Other Anniversaries Reminders Of Freedom’s Cost, Speakers Say

Santa Maria hosts ceremony at Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial

As Michael Stadnick Jr. salutes, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Rick Haydon present a wreath at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Wednesday. Click to view larger
As Michael Stadnick Jr. salutes, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Rick Haydon present a wreath at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 7, 2016 | 10:37 p.m.

On the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, speakers at a Santa Maria ceremony reflected on the high cost of freedom paid that day and years afterward by military members..

The ceremony also the marked the 15th anniversary of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It’s unique that several prominent anniversaries are all being recognized today, and they each provide a backdrop for understanding the incredible sacrifice and lives lost from the wars that have ended and in conflicts that are still going on in our world,” said Dave Cross, co-founder of the Freedom Monument.

“It’s also true that as a community, we cannot fully appreciate such a sacrifice nor the price of our fallen veterans that they have paid without holding steadfast and resolutely to the fundamental principles of freedom and justice that they died for…” Cross added. 

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a free event with speakers at the Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday morning, "Remembering Pearl Harbor 75 Years On."

At the Santa Maria ceremony, dozens of adults, many of them veterans, in addition to students from nearby St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, filled the audience near the Freedom Monument, which sits in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

Inside the youth center, the “Remembering Our Fallen” photographic exhibit created by Patriotic Productions honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The exhibit wraps up Friday.

At the ceremony outside the youth center, speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Frank Campo from the Santa Barbara County Veterans Services Advisory Committee and Michael Stadnick Jr., Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard commander.

Col. Chris Moss, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, recalled visiting the Pearl Harbor memorial as a youngster in 1974.

“It was a very sobering and powerful experience even for a 6-year-old,” Moss said, recalling the solemnity and silence as people visited the Arizona memorial

“Somehow, even at the age of 6, I think I understood the link between the service and sacrifice represented by the memorial on the one hand, and the freedom and life that we enjoyed in 1974, on the other hand,” he said. 

A color guard presents the American Flag Wednesday during a veterans ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
A color guard presents the American Flag Wednesday during a veterans ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Ceremonies like the one held Wednesday are important reminders about those who died defending freedoms and to honor their sacrifice, Moss said. 

“But I also think memorials and ceremonies like these do something else — they also remind us we must be ready to pay that price again should we need to,” Moss said.

Despite conflicts overseas for the past 25 years, Americans are still volunteering to serve in the military, which has 1.3 million members on active duty, and another 800,000 in the National Guard and Reserves, Moss said. 

The top officer for the primary unit at Vandenberg said some 150 airmen are set to go to global hot spots in early 2017. Those deploying include firefighters, civil engineers, security forces members, heavy equipment operators, medical personnel and more.

“They will do this because that’s what it takes to defend freedom, and they will do this willingly — even knowing they could very well become a name on one of these monuments,” Moss said. 

Highly-decorated Vietnam veteran Robert Hatch, Freedom Monument co-founder and chairman of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, recalled the Freedom Monument’s founding — that no person who died while serving in the military should ever be forgotten.

The mother of a Vietnam War casualty visited Hatch’s office to express concern her son, James Walker, has been forgotten. His name is on a plaque at the Freedom Monument along with other Vietnam veterans, War War II casualties and more recent war casualties connected to Santa Maria.

Doris Walker died several years ago, but Hatch said he remembers one of their last conversations.

“She said she was at peace, and that her son that had been killed so many years before will never be forgotten,” Hatch said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The “Remembering Our Fallen” photographic exhibit inside the Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Click to view larger
The “Remembering Our Fallen” photographic exhibit inside the Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 