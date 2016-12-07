Pearl Harbor, Other Anniversaries Reminders Of Freedom’s Cost, Speakers Say

On the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, speakers at a Santa Maria ceremony reflected on the high cost of freedom paid that day and years afterward by military members..

The ceremony also the marked the 15th anniversary of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It’s unique that several prominent anniversaries are all being recognized today, and they each provide a backdrop for understanding the incredible sacrifice and lives lost from the wars that have ended and in conflicts that are still going on in our world,” said Dave Cross, co-founder of the Freedom Monument.

“It’s also true that as a community, we cannot fully appreciate such a sacrifice nor the price of our fallen veterans that they have paid without holding steadfast and resolutely to the fundamental principles of freedom and justice that they died for…” Cross added.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a free event with speakers at the Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday morning, "Remembering Pearl Harbor 75 Years On."



At the Santa Maria ceremony, dozens of adults, many of them veterans, in addition to students from nearby St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, filled the audience near the Freedom Monument, which sits in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

Inside the youth center, the “Remembering Our Fallen” photographic exhibit created by Patriotic Productions honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The exhibit wraps up Friday.

At the ceremony outside the youth center, speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Frank Campo from the Santa Barbara County Veterans Services Advisory Committee and Michael Stadnick Jr., Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard commander.

Col. Chris Moss, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, recalled visiting the Pearl Harbor memorial as a youngster in 1974.

“It was a very sobering and powerful experience even for a 6-year-old,” Moss said, recalling the solemnity and silence as people visited the Arizona memorial

“Somehow, even at the age of 6, I think I understood the link between the service and sacrifice represented by the memorial on the one hand, and the freedom and life that we enjoyed in 1974, on the other hand,” he said.

Ceremonies like the one held Wednesday are important reminders about those who died defending freedoms and to honor their sacrifice, Moss said.

“But I also think memorials and ceremonies like these do something else — they also remind us we must be ready to pay that price again should we need to,” Moss said.

Despite conflicts overseas for the past 25 years, Americans are still volunteering to serve in the military, which has 1.3 million members on active duty, and another 800,000 in the National Guard and Reserves, Moss said.

The top officer for the primary unit at Vandenberg said some 150 airmen are set to go to global hot spots in early 2017. Those deploying include firefighters, civil engineers, security forces members, heavy equipment operators, medical personnel and more.

“They will do this because that’s what it takes to defend freedom, and they will do this willingly — even knowing they could very well become a name on one of these monuments,” Moss said.

Highly-decorated Vietnam veteran Robert Hatch, Freedom Monument co-founder and chairman of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, recalled the Freedom Monument’s founding — that no person who died while serving in the military should ever be forgotten.

The mother of a Vietnam War casualty visited Hatch’s office to express concern her son, James Walker, has been forgotten. His name is on a plaque at the Freedom Monument along with other Vietnam veterans, War War II casualties and more recent war casualties connected to Santa Maria.

Doris Walker died several years ago, but Hatch said he remembers one of their last conversations.

“She said she was at peace, and that her son that had been killed so many years before will never be forgotten,” Hatch said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.