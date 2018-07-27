Pedal The Pacific Rides Through Santa Barbara on Quest to Raise Money for Sex Trafficking Survivors

Cyclists are hosted in Lompoc, Santa Barbara this week during 1,700-mile fundraising ride for Austin, Texas care facility

Cyclists with Pedal the Pacific want people to know about sex trafficking in America.

The women are traveling 1,700 miles from Seattle to San Diego in over a month because they hope passersby see them, ask them why they’re biking, and become curious why these college students are taking this difficult journey far from home and along the Pacific coast.

Most of all, they want people to take action.

The ride is a fundraiser for The Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking in Austin, Texas. The ranch will provide long-term care to child survivors of sex trafficking, and will open in August to house victims between the ages of 11-17 who have been rescued from sex trafficking in the United States.

According to the International Labour Organization, one in four victims of modern slavery are children, and an estimated 20 million individuals are victims of human trafficking globally, with sexual exploitation as the most common reason, ahead of forced labor.

Pedal the Pacific was the brainchild of then-college seniors with no cycling experience: Sara Belmer, a University of Alabama alumna, as well as Savannah Lovelace and Grace Pfeffer, both University of Texas at Austin graduates.

“The goal is the raise awareness about sex trafficking, and it’s happening in every city — no city is excluded,” Lovelace told Noozhawk. “The girls engage in conversations with people at gas stations and grocery stores. We hope people will go home, find statistics and organizations fighting against the cause.”

Lovelace said when the co-founding members of Pedal the Pacific started the ride in 2017, it was meant to be a one-time experience.

The group gained social media followers during their journey last summer and documented moments of their travel experience on their website and blog.

Last year, they raised more than $60,000, tripling their goal, for The Refuge facility in Texas.

Lovelace said Pedal the Pacific received 83 applicants hoping to participate in the 2018 bike ride.

Eleven women ranging from ages 18 to 22 were selected after interviews and committing to riding over 1,000 miles.

The team members describe themselves as “hilariously unathletic.”

The group began the bike trip as complete strangers, but friendships began to soar through their passion of fighting child sex trafficking and using their voice to be part of the change.

“The thing that unites them is the cause,” Lovelace said. “Everyone is committed to learning the new sport. That level of commitment makes people intrigued and people want to know why they are learning how to tour on a bike.”

The group ride ends in San Diego next week, and the co-founders set a goal of raising $250,000 for The Refuge for DMST.

“All of the money is going into the walls,” Pfeffer said of the Refuge. “The money that we are raising is going into building the facility, getting it started and ready for the girls living there.”

The ride itself is challenging, said Madi Warner, but worth the aches and pains.

“We think that we can’t go any more miles on our bikes, but the people that we are doing this for are in much more discomfort,” Warner said.

The Fairhope, Alabama native said she became aware of overseas human trafficking issues when she was a teenager, because of a guest speaker at her church a few years ago.

She’d been stunned to learn it was an issue that exists in the United States, and discovered the first-annual Pedal the Pacific charity bike ride on Instagram.

“Three people can make such big waves for this movement,” Warner said of the co-founders.

Warner and the team pedaled through Santa Barbara County this week on their way south, and stopped briefly in Lompoc, where the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County hosted the team, and then the cyclists traveled to the city of Santa Barbara.

The 2018 Pedal the Pacific team, along with Lovelace and Pfeffer, met with county leaders and organizations on the forefront of the fight against human trafficking.

County District Attorney Joyce Dudley held a meet-and-greet and human trafficking forum with the cyclists.

Also in attendance were a handful of officials, staff and individuals who are involved with the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as the Victim-Witness Assistance Program in the District Attorney’s Office, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Junior League of Santa Barbara, which has been a driving force behind the new S.A.F.E. House in Santa Barbara.

“Unlike other crime victims … human trafficking victims don’t feel like victims,” Dudley told attendees. “Many of them think their life is just fine ... because they got used to some terribly distorted version of what life is.”

Each Pedal the Pacific member shared their passion for the fight against sex trafficking.

Lexie France, a Fayetteville, Arkansas native who is studying kinesiology at the University of Arkansas, shared how she got involved in the Pedal the Pacific ride.

“Whenever someone gets rescued from sex trafficking, it’s only the beginning because they have so much taken from them,” France said. “There’s a whole new battlefield once they have been physically taken away from a trafficker. That’s what made me want to fight for it.”

Pedal the Pacific wasted no time in raising the public's awareness and engaging the Santa Barbara community.

The team spoke at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting during public comment and made an appearance at the Santa Barbara Club, a rider’s hat was passed around to collect more than $500 in monetary donations.

