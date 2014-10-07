Pedestrian Hit By Car in Santa Maria, Airlifted to Hospital

A 54-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle as he ran across West Donovan Road in Santa Maria.

Police Sgt. Terry Flaa said officers responded about 6 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of West Donovan to a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision.

Flaa said police learned that the pedestrian ran across Donovan, near Lincoln Street, when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

Flaa said the collision remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .