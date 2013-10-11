Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Facing DUI Charges After Pedestrian Critically Hurt

Brent MacDonald Pella, a UCSB graduate, was booked into county jail with bail set at $100,000

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 5:01 p.m. | October 11, 2013 | 10:33 a.m.

Brent MacDonald Pella

A Los Angeles man is facing DUI charges after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in downtown Santa Barbara early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Brent MacDonald Pella, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury after he allegedly hit a man who was crossing Carrillo Street near the intersection with Bath Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said. 

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man from Fullerton whose name was not released, was treated at the scene and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3 a.m.

Police officers arrived on the scene and determined that Pella was driving a Hyundai Sonata and had a 23-year-old passenger.

Pella was making a left turn from 900 Bath Street onto the 300 block of Carrillo Street when he struck the pedestrian crossing the street, Harwood said. 

Pella was given a breath and blood test for alcohol, and later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

The blood test results are pending but the breath test measured the blood alcohol content at 0.11 percent, Harwood said, above the 0.08 level at which a driver is presumed to be drunk.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pella is a graduate of UCSB, and a freelance producer/director of music videos and films.

He directed a music video filmed on the UCSB campus called "Bike Path Love."

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 