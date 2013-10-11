Man Facing DUI Charges After Pedestrian Critically Hurt

Brent MacDonald Pella, a UCSB graduate, was booked into county jail with bail set at $100,000

A Los Angeles man is facing DUI charges after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in downtown Santa Barbara early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Brent MacDonald Pella, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury after he allegedly hit a man who was crossing Carrillo Street near the intersection with Bath Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man from Fullerton whose name was not released, was treated at the scene and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3 a.m.

Police officers arrived on the scene and determined that Pella was driving a Hyundai Sonata and had a 23-year-old passenger.

Pella was making a left turn from 900 Bath Street onto the 300 block of Carrillo Street when he struck the pedestrian crossing the street, Harwood said.

Pella was given a breath and blood test for alcohol, and later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

The blood test results are pending but the breath test measured the blood alcohol content at 0.11 percent, Harwood said, above the 0.08 level at which a driver is presumed to be drunk.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pella is a graduate of UCSB, and a freelance producer/director of music videos and films.

He directed a music video filmed on the UCSB campus called "Bike Path Love."

