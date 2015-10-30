Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Hit-Run Accident Near Santa Barbara

Victoria Harris of Cambria dies of injuries from accident in 4400 block of Hollister Avenue; Eileen E. Fox of Goleta facing manslaughter charges

Emergency personnel perform CPR on a female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Hollister Avenue near Santa Barbara Friday night.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:03 a.m. | October 30, 2015 | 11:41 p.m.

A female pedestrian was fatally injured Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on Hollister Avenue near Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel were called out at about 9:45 p.m. to the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue, where they found Victoria Harris, 67, of Cambria, lying in the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol

CPR was begun at the scene, near Arboleda Road, and Harris was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Harris was declared dead at the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigation led to the arrest of Eileen E. Fox, 50, of Goleta on suspicion of hit and run and involuntary manslaughter, the CHP said.

She was booked early Saturday into Santa Barbara County jail, with bail set at $100,000.

The CHP said Fox was westbound on Hollister in a Nissan Murano when she struck Harris, who had parked her Toyota Corolla along the side of the road.

Harris was forced against her vehicle, then thrown into the roadway by the impact, the CHP said.

Hollister Avenue was closed for a time after the accident.

The incident was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department and the CHP.

