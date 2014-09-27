Pedestrian Critically Injured in Apparent Santa Maria Hit-Run; Public’s Help Sought

A 20-year-old pedestrian was critically injured early Saturday when she apparently was struck by a vehicle, and the public’s help is being sought in the hit-and-run investigation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Beatriz Milan-Absalon of Santa Maria was discovered shortly before 5 a.m., lying in the roadway in the 1600 block of North Blosser Road, Sgt. Mark Streker said.

Milan-Absalon was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was reported in critical condition, with her family by her side, he said.

“There were no vehicles located at the scene,” Streker said, “and officers are developing leads that will assist in determining the pedestrian’s location prior to the accident and her destination.”

Anyone who may have been with Milan-Absalon during the early morning hours Saturday or the previous evening — or has information about the vehicle involved — is asked to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

