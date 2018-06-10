Pedestrian Critically Injured When Struck by Vehicle in Lompoc

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Just before 11 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire and Police departments along with an American Medical Response ambulance crew responded to the scene on Ocean Avenue at L Street, said fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

The lone patient was unresponsive when firefighters arrived, and was taken by ambulance to the Lompoc Airport to be loaded on a Calstar medical helicopter for the flight to Santa Barbara, Federmann said.

The victim’s and driver’s names, ages and hometowns were not released.

Lompoc police officers were investigating the incident

