Pedestrian Critically Injured When Struck by Vehicle in Montecito

Victim was walking when sedan reportedly being pursued by Ventura Police hit her; manhunt of for driver, who fled on foot

A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle that reportedly was being chased by police in Montecito.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Butterfly Lane near Channel Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white sedan with Idaho plates was westbound on Channel Drive when it failed to make the turn onto Butterfly Lane, and struck a woman who was walking, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Two other women who were walking were able to jump out of the way, according to witnesses at the scene.

Two people who were in the vehicle were taken into custody, but the driver fled on foot, Gutierrez said.

CHP officers, assisted by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and a county helicopter, set up a perimeter in the area to search for the driver.

A discarded weapon reportedly was found near the scene of the crash.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the vehicle was being pursuing by Ventura police officers, but that could not be confirmed.

Gutierrez confirmed that Ventura officers were on scene, but said he did not know their role in the incident.

The driver who fled was described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-9, wearing a white shirt and shorts.

A shirt possibly belonging to the suspect was located on the campus of the Music Academy of the West, the CHP reported.

Several other possible sighting of the suspect also were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

