Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 246 in Buellton

Advice

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Monday night when he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 246 in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Highway 246 at La Lata Drive, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The victim was a 41-year-old man who was attempting to cross Highway 246 in a crosswalk, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The first units on scene reported the man was not breathing and began CPR, according to emergency radio traffic.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

The pickup stopped just west of the accident scene, Hoover said, stressing that, despite some media reports, the crash is not considered a hit and run.

As of late Monday night, the male pickup driver, whose name was not released, had not been arrested or cited, Hoover said.

The accident was under investigation by the sheriff's Major Accident Response Team, Hoover said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.